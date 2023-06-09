The Dodgers are planning to activate Urias (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list to have him start Sunday's series finale in Philadelphia, MLB.com reports.

He'll get the green light to rejoin the rotation despite not heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, as manager Dave Roberts said he felt confident about the left-hander's health after Urias completed a two-inning simulated game and two-inning side session Tuesday. Though Roberts acknowledged that Urias' left hamstring still occasionally feels tight, the skipper suggested that the 27-year-old is no longer limited by the issue.