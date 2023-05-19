Urias (5-4) took the loss Thursday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks over three innings in a 16-8 loss to St. Louis. He struck out one.

Urias gave up four homers in the third inning and wasn't given the chance to pitch in the fourth. Home runs have become a problem for Urias. He allowed 23 in 31 starts last season, but has surrendered 14 in just 10 starts in 2023. He's given up multiple homers in half of his starts. The lefty has made at least 30 starts and posted an ERA under 3.00 in the last two seasons, but he is sporting a 4.39 ERA after the Cardinals teed off.