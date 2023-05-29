Urias (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers initially planned to have Urias throw a side session this past Saturday, but those plans were scrapped after he felt some discomfort while playing catch Friday. Urias was fortunate to avoid any sort of extended shutdown, however, and assuming he doesn't have any renewed pain in his left hamstring while stepping back on the mound Monday, he could be cleared to face hitters by the end of the week. Urias is unlikely to return from the 15-day injured list during this weekend's series with the Yankees, but could be an option for the Los Angeles rotation the following week if he avoids any further setbacks.
