Urias (hamstring) did not throw off the bullpen mound Saturday as planned, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

It's not all bad news as Urias was able to go through a full workout and throw from flat ground Saturday. However, since he did not resume mound work as expected, this could potentially set his return date back a bit. Manager Dave Roberts said earlier this week that he was "hopeful" to have the lefty back in early June against the Yankees when first eligible.