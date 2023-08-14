Urias (10-6) earned the win Sunday over the Rockies, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out 12 without walking a batter.

The 12 strikeouts marked a season high for the southpaw. Aside from an eight-run disaster in Baltimore on July 19, Urias has been strong since the All-Star break. He's won three straight outings and is now at a 4.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 99:21 K:BB through 99.1 innings over 18 starts this season. Urias is projected for a home start against the Marlins his next time out.