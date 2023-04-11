Urias (3-0) earned the win during Monday's 9-1 win over the Giants, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

Urias got early run support from the Dodgers' offense, and aside from a solo home run by Wilmer Flores in the fourth , he cruised through six innings and secured his third win in as many tries. The left-hander has gone exactly six innings in each of his first three outings, totaling 20 strikeouts to just two walks while posting a spectacular 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. Urias' next start is tentatively scheduled for L.A.'s weekend set against the Cubs.