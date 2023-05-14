Urias (5-3) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out four without walking a batter to earn the win Saturday over the Padres.

Urias completed seven innings for just the second time this year, and those two games have been his best of the season. He limited the damage to solo home runs by Juan Soto and Ha-Seong Kim in the first two innings. Urias has quality starts in five of his nine outings this season, pitching to a 3.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 52:9 K:BB across 52.1 innings. He's tentatively projected to make his next start on the road in St. Louis.