Urias (3-3) took the loss Thursday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Pirates. He struck out five.

Urias was the latest victim of the Pirates' surprisingly potent offense, as he surrendered three runs in the first inning and three more in the fifth in a 6-2 defeat. After allowing just three runs in his first three outings, Urias has now lost his last three starts, giving up 13 runs over 14.1 innings. The home-run ball has been particularly problematic for Urias, as he's let up six homers during his current three-game losing streak. The 26-year-old left-hander has a 4.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB in 32.2 innings this season.