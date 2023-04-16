Urias (3-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings Sunday against the Cubs. He struck out six and took a loss.

Urias kept the Cubs scoreless through four innings before they plated an unearned run in the fifth frame. He then unraveled in the sixth, coughing up back-to-back homers to Patrick Wisdom and Cody Bellinger. Urias had allowed just one long ball in 18 innings prior to Sunday's contest. Still, he improved his season K:BB to 26:3 with a 1.90 ERA across 23.2 frames. Urias is lined up for a rematch with the Cubs in Chicago next week.