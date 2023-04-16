Urias (3-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings Sunday against the Cubs. He struck out six and took a loss.
Urias kept the Cubs scoreless through four innings before they plated an unearned run in the fifth frame. He then unraveled in the sixth, coughing up back-to-back homers to Patrick Wisdom and Cody Bellinger. Urias had allowed just one long ball in 18 innings prior to Sunday's contest. Still, he improved his season K:BB to 26:3 with a 1.90 ERA across 23.2 frames. Urias is lined up for a rematch with the Cubs in Chicago next week.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Strikes out eight in win•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Keeps Rox off board for second win•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Defeats Arizona in opener•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Officially starting Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Likely to start Opening Day•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Expected to start Friday•