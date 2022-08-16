Urias (13-6) earned the win over Milwaukee on Monday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five scoreless innings.

Urias wasn't at his sharpest in the contest -- he saw a three-game stretch without a walk come to an end and needed 94 pitches to get through five frames -- but the southpaw still managed to keep the Brewers off the scoreboard. He allowed the leadoff batter to reach base in three of his five innings but consistently found a way to bounce back and navigate out of trouble. The victory was the 10th in the past 11 appearances for Urias, pushing him up to 13 on the campaign -- only one behind National League co-leaders Tony Gonsolin and Kyle Wright. With Walker Buehler (elbow) ruled out for the season Monday and Clayton Kershaw (back) still on the injured list, Urias' continued success could be especially valuable for Los Angeles down the stretch and into the postseason.