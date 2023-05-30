Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Urias (hamstring) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.
"I think the plan is on Saturday [Urias will] throw on the mound, and then probably two or three days after that, he'll do a simulated, three-inning situation," Roberts said. Urias has been on the shelf since May 20 with his left hamstring strain, and that plan makes it clear that the southpaw won't be able to return when he's eligible. The question will be whether he will need to make a rehab start, but assuming there's no setbacks, it seems likely that Urias is pitching for the Dodgers in the middle of June.
More News
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Side session on tap•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Skips planned mound session•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Aiming for early June return•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Placed on IL with hamstring strain•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Rocked by long ball•
-
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Strong in Saturday's win•