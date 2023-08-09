Urias (9-6) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out five over six scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Diamondbacks.

Urias was back up to a full workload after managing a split nail last week that put him on a pitch count. He's opened August with 11 scoreless innings over two starts, striking out 10 and giving up just seven hits and two walks. The southpaw is now at a 4.39 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 87:21 K:BB through 92.1 innings over 17 starts this season. Urias is lined up for a home start versus the Rockies this weekend.