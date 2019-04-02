Urias will go back to the bullpen when either Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) or Rich Hill (knee) return to the rotation, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNetLA reports.

Urias was excellent in his first start of the season, holding the Giants to no runs and striking out seven over five innings, but manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday the 22-year-old will be headed to a relief role when either of the club's injured veterans return to action. This would put a significant damper on his value whenever it takes place, although Urias can continue to make a case as a first-choice option to get back in the rotation in the event of another injury should he continue to pitch well in the absence of Kershaw and Hill.