Urias allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings during Sunday's win over the Padres. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Urias coughed up both runs in the first inning before settling in for 4.2 scoreless frames. It was his first start of the season in which he wasn't part of the decision. The 26-year-old southpaw saw his ERA dip slightly to 3.77 with a 48:9 K:BB through 45.1 innings. Urias is currently expected to get a home rematch against the Padres next week.