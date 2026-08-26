Wrobleski (forearm) will face hitters in a live batting practice session Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

If Wrobleski checks out fine physically following Wednesday's throwing session, he could be cleared to head out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment as soon as this weekend. Though he earned an All-Star nod and went 11-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 1.10 WHIP while working out of the Los Angeles rotation before hitting the injured list Aug. 16 due to forearm inflammation, Wrobleski will be ticketed for a multi-inning relief role upon his return now that Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow have both returned from extended injury-related absences.