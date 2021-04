Raley went 2-for-6 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's victory over the Padres.

The rookie got the Dodgers on the board in the fifth inning with a 436-foot solo shot for his first major-league home run. He drove in another run in the 12th inning on an infield single. Raley hit 20 homers in the minors in 2018, so he has the ability to provide some power when given the chance to play. The 26-year-old may not have many opportunities when the Dodgers return to full health, however.