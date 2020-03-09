Play

Raley was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Raley got off to a hot start at the dish in spring games, but it wasn't enough to earn him a spot on the big-league roster to open the 2020 campaign. He'll begin the season at Triple-A, where he hit .302 with seven homers, 21 RBI and four stolen bases in 33 contests a year ago.

