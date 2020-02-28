Dodgers' Luke Raley: Off to strong start in spring
Raley is hitting .385 (5-for-13) through six spring-training contests.
Raley leads the Dodgers with five hits thus far, two of which have gone for extra bases. On the less-promising side of the coin, the 25-year-old has struck out four times and has yet to draw a walk. Raley is expected to open the season in Triple-A; he hit .302 and slugged seven home runs at that level as a member of Minnesota's farm system last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, best sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, picks, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.