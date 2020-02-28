Play

Raley is hitting .385 (5-for-13) through six spring-training contests.

Raley leads the Dodgers with five hits thus far, two of which have gone for extra bases. On the less-promising side of the coin, the 25-year-old has struck out four times and has yet to draw a walk. Raley is expected to open the season in Triple-A; he hit .302 and slugged seven home runs at that level as a member of Minnesota's farm system last season.

