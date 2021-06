Raley was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma prior to Saturday's game against the Rangers, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

With Max Muncy forced to go on the injured list with a right-oblique strain, a spot opened up for Raley to return to the big leagues. Raley posted a subpar .182/.280/.273 slash line across 50 plate appearances during his previous stints with the big club this season, so he'll look to find more success at the dish this time around.