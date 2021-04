Raley will start in right field and bat eighth Thursday against the Padres, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Zach McKinstry (back) was a late scratch from the lineup, forcing Raley into a starting role. The Dodgers are also without Chris Taylor (back), Gavin Lux (wrist) and Cody Bellinger (leg), which could give Raley the opportunity for increased playing time in the short term.