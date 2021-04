Raley was recalled prior to Friday's game against the Nationals, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

This is the corresponding move to Cody Bellinger (left calf contusion) landing on the 10-day injured list. Raley has big raw power and is a shaky defensive option, so he will primarily provide left-handed power off the bench, although he could see the occassional start in the outfield corners while Bellinger is on the shelf.