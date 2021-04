Raley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Raley will take a seat after going 3-for-13 with a home run while starting each of the past three games in left field. Though he'll bow out of the lineup with lefty Blake Snell on the mound for the Padres, the lefty-hitting Raley could still see semi-regular work against right-handed pitching while two everyday players in Cody Bellinger (lower leg) and Gavin Lux (wrist) are both on the shelf.