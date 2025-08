The Dodgers claimed Baker off waivers from the Cardinals on Monday.

Baker slugged 35 home runs between Triple-A and the majors in 2023 and another 34 long balls between the two levels in 2024. He's hit just .196/.309/.397 with 10 home runs with Memphis in 2025, however, and has slashed only .206/.317/.338 during his time in the majors. Baker will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City.