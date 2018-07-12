Dodgers' Matt Kemp: Tallies two hits Wednesday
Kemp went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over San Diego.
Kemp wore a golden sombrero Tuesday (0-for-4 with four strikeouts), but he bounced back with a solid performance Wednesday. The 33-year-old was named to his third All-Star Game after slashing .313/.355/.535 with 15 homers and 59 RBI through 88 games this season.
