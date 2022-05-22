White didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Phillies, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk over 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

As expected, White didn't last long in his first start of the season and gave the Dodgers only 49 pitches (26 strikes), but the right-hander got hit hard when he was over the plate, serving up a homer to Alec Bohm and a double to Jean Segura. Los Angeles is scrambling to plug holes in the rotation left by injuries to Clayton Kershaw (pelvis), Andrew Heaney (shoulder) and others, but White may not be the answer. The right-hander will carry a 6.17 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB through 11.2 big-league innings into his next outing.