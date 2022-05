White (illness) is currently stretched out to throw two innings, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers are hoping to get White stretched out to a five-inning workload, which eliminates him from consideration to start a game in Tuesday's doubleheader against Arizona. Prior to being placed on the COVID-19 injured list April 30, White had thrown eight innings out of the bullpen and maintained a 4.50 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP with an 8:2 K:BB.