White did not factor in the decision against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings.

White was recalled prior to the contest to make the start, which was originally lined up to be handled by Andrew Heaney (shoulder). White got through two scoreless innings before Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer in the third, and the right-handed hurler was lifted after allowing a pair of singles to open the fifth frame. White has a 4.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB through 29.2 innings on the season, and he may be given the opportunity to stick in the rotation while Heaney remains out of action.