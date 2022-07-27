The Dodgers optioned White to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
White's demotion doesn't come as a major surprise after manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Nationals that the team would stick with a five-man rotation following Andrew Heaney's (shoulder) return from the 15-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's series finale, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. While Heaney was on the shelf, White had served as the Dodgers' No. 5 starter and had turned in a 3.56 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 30.1 innings over his six starts since his late-June promotion from Triple-A. White should be the next man up to join the rotation if the Dodgers lose one of their five starters to an injury at some point in the second half.
