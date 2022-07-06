White is scheduled to start Wednesday's home game against the Rockies.
Though White was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against Colorado, he won't be dropped from the rotation. Instead, the Dodgers summoned Ryan Pepiot from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make a spot start Tuesday simply because manager Dave Roberts wanted to expect the five members of his rotation an additional day of rest in advance of their respective outings this week. White will return to the mound on five days' rest Wednesday, and he'll have another five-day break ahead of his final start before the All-Star break thanks to a team off day next Monday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Mitch White: Still looks to be part of rotation•
-
Dodgers' Mitch White: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Mitch White: Takes no-decision Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Mitch White: Staying in rotation•
-
Dodgers' Mitch White: Completes four frames Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Mitch White: Officially recalled prior to start•