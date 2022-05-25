White is listed as the Dodgers' starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in Arizona, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

White will stay in the rotation for a second turn despite being lit up for three runs on three hits and a walk over 2.1 innings in his first start last weekend in Philadelphia. Since he had previously been working out of the bullpen, White was pulled after throwing just 49 pitches against the Phillies, so he shouldn't be expected to work deep into Thursday's outing. If White sticks in the rotation beyond Thursday, however, he should be capable of handling a traditional starter's workload.