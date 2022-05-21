White will start Saturday's game against the Phillies, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
White was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, and he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk while striking out three in 1.1 innings during a relief appearance against the Diamondbacks. The right-hander will make his first start of the season during Saturday's matchup, and manager Dave Roberts is hopeful that White will be able to pitch approximately 45 pitches or three innings.