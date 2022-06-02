White didn't factor in the decision against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings.

White gave up a run in the first inning but wasn't tagged again until Bryan Reynolds got to him for a two-run homer in the fifth. The right-hander didn't give up any other extra-base hits in the contest and notched a season-high seven strikeouts, but he had to settle for a no-decision. White's time in the starting rotation could be running short with Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) and Andrew Heaney (shoulder) getting closer to returns, but he's tentatively lined up to make at least one more start, which would likely come on the road against the White Sox next week.