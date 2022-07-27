White didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 8-3 loss to Washington, allowing two runs on nine hits with four strikeouts in six innings.

White settled down after surrendering two runs on three hits in the first inning to blank Washington over the next five frames despite failing to register a 1-2-3 inning and was in line for his first win as a starter until the bullpen blew the lead in the eighth. The six innings represent a season high for the 27-year-old while the 98 pitches are his second-highest total, and he's now permitted three runs or fewer in nine of 10 turns. White has posted a solid 3.32 ERA in 21.2 innings across four July starts but has been bumped from the rotation with Andrew Heaney set to return from a shoulder injury next week.