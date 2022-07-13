White (1-2) took the loss during Tuesday's 7-6 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals, allowing six runs on 10 hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

White retired the first five Cardinals but proceeded to surrender five straight hits and three runs in the second followed by another run in the third and two more runs on five baserunners in the fourth. The 27-year-old's 24 game score constitutes his worst start in eight turns while the six runs allowed surpasses the total from his last four starts combined, and his ERA jumped nearly a full run from 3.38 to 4.20. White isn't slated for another turn prior to the All-Star break though he could be utilized in relief over the weekend.