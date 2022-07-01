White pitched 4.2 innings against San Diego on Thursday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

White got off to a rough start in the contest, allowing a run to score in the first inning on a Manny Machado double and a Nomar Mazara single. However, that was the only score the Padres could muster off the right-hander, who has taken over a rotation spot while Andrew Heaney (shoulder) is on the injured list. White hasn't been spectacular, but he's pitched well overall for the Dodgers this season, posting a 3.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB over 34.1 frames.