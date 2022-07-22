White didn't factor in the decision against San Francisco on Thursday despite allowing just one hit and two walks over five-plus scoreless innings. He struck out one batter.

White certainly pitched well enough to earn a win for the first time since mid-May -- in fact, he didn't give up his first hit until the opening batter of the sixth inning. It's doubtful that the right-hander would have been allowed a shot at history even if he had maintained the no-hitter since he had already thrown 78 pitches through five frames, but he appeared in line for the victory upon his departure until the Los Angeles bullpen surrendered five runs in the seventh. White isn't certain to stick in the rotation once Andrew Heaney (shoulder) returns to action -- which could happen as soon as next week -- but White has fared mostly well when called upon this season, logging a 3.78 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 50 innings.