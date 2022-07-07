White did not factor in the decision against Colorado on Wednesday, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing one unearned run on one hit and four walks while striking out six batters.

White had some control issues in the outing, but he held Colorado hitless for 5.1 frames before Brendan Rodgers broke the spell with a single to center. Cody Bellinger committed an error on the play that allowed Kris Bryant to score from first base, and White was lifted after retiring one more batter. He ended up with a no-decision thanks to a late-game Dodgers comeback, but the righty hurler probably deserved a better outcome for his superb outing. White has found a home in the rotation due to injuries to Walker Buehler (elbow) and Andrew Heaney (shoulder), and he's been effective with a 2.22 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 26:11 K:BB over 28.1 innings in six appearances since May 26.