Betts went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 13-1 win over the Phillies.

Betts is trying to shake off a sluggish April, and a pair of three-hit efforts to open May is a great way to do just that. He had a two-run single in the second inning and added another RBI on a single in the fourth. The 30-year-old has added 35 points to his batting average over the last two games, and he's now slashing .270/.372/.486 with five home runs, 17 RBI, 20 runs scored and a stolen base through 29 contests this season.