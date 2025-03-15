Betts won't play in the Dodgers' exhibition games in Japan this weekend due to an illness, and he'll be re-evaluated Monday on his availability for Opening Day, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said that Betts has been dealing with the ailment since before the team travelled overseas and has lost some weight, so it sounds as though there's at least a small chance he's unable to play in Tuesday's season-opening matchup with the Cubs in Tokyo. Miguel Rojas and Tommy Edman are the likely replacements at shortstop should Betts be unable to take the field versus Chicago.