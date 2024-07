Betts (hand) has been cleared to swing a bat, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Betts continues to take steps in the right direction after landing on the injured list June 17 due to a fractured left hand. If all goes well, he'll likely progress to hitting off a tee in the near future. Manager Dave Roberts noted that Betts is still "some time away" from a return, but he's pleased with the progress of his star shortstop, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com.