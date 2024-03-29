Betts went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and three total runs in Thursday's 7-1 win over St. Louis.

Betts had a big two-game series against the Padres in Seoul, Korea, to kick off the regular season, and he carried his hot bat over to the Dodgers' domestic home opener. The outfielder-turned-shortstop launched a solo shot off Miles Mikolas in the third inning and reached base two additional times via walks. Through three contests, Betts is slashing a scorching .636/.733/1.273 with two homers, eight RBI, four walks and five runs.