Betts went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, three walks and a stolen base in a loss to the Rockies on Wednesday.

After Los Angeles fell behind 4-0 through three frames, Betts keyed a fourth-inning turnaround with a three-run shot to left field that gave his team its first lead. The star outfielder reached in all but one of his other plate appearances, drawing three walks for the second time this season. Betts has gone deep three times in his past five games and seven times in June, and he is tied for sixth in the majors with 20 long balls overall on the campaign.