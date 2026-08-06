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Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Collects four hits Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Betts went 4-for-5 with a run in a loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

All four knocks were singles, but it was still a promising performance after Betts went 1-for-16 over his previous five games. The star shortstop is in the midst of a quiet season offensively, as his .685 OPS through 78 contests is easily on pace for a career-worst mark. It's worth noting that Betts was carrying a .657 OPS before collecting three hits on the same date (Aug. 5) last year, spurring a hot stretch that resulted in an .892 OPS across his final 47 contests, so there's at least a precedent for those hoping the 2018 AL MVP can turn things around before the end of the campaign.

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