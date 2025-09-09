Betts went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 3-1 win against Colorado.

Betts didn't reach base in any of his first three plate appearances but came up big when most needed. The talented shortstop laced a single to center field with two outs in the seventh inning to plate two runs and break a 1-1 tie. Betts probably doesn't have enough time left in the regular season to avoid finishing with a career-worst OPS -- he's at .712 through Monday, far below the .803 mark he posted with Boston in 2017. With that said, Betts has been hitting well for over a month. Across his past 30 contests, he has a .328/.391/.504 slash line with five home runs, 19 RBI, 21 runs and a 12:8 BB:K.