Betts went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's victory over Boston.

Following a leadoff single, Betts belted his 35th home run on the season, a sixth-inning two-run blast over the Green Monster. His third hit, a single in the eighth, gave him three RBI on the afternoon. The perennial MVP candidate is on a 15 game hitting streak and has been crushing the ball in August, hitting .464 with eight homers, 25 RBI, 29 runs scored and three steals in 97 at-bats.