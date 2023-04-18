Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Betts (personal) is expected to be return from the paternity list Wednesday, and he could serve as the team's starting shortstop versus the Mets later that night, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It would be the first start at shortstop in his MLB career. The outfielder was placed on the paternity list Tuesday and can spend up to three days away from the team, but he appears on track for a one-day absence before slotting back in atop the lineup while manning a new position. The Dodgers are considering giving Betts some exposure to shortstop while Chris Taylor is day-to-day with a side injury.