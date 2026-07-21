Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Cracks two homers as No. 5 hitter

Betts went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 10-7 loss to the Phillies.

It was Betts' 33rd career multi-homer game and his second of the year. The veteran shortstop responded in a big way after being dropped to fifth in the Dodgers' batting order Monday for the first time this season, as he last homered June 27 in San Diego. Betts still has career lows in batting average (.237) and on-base percentage (.300) for the campaign, collecting 13 homers, 34 RBI, 39 runs scored and one stolen base over 277 plate appearances.