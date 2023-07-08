Betts went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, a walk and four total RBI in Friday's 11-4 win against the Angels.

Betts enjoyed a big game at the plate, racking up 10 total bases on three-extra base hits. The All-Star outfielder slugged a solo shot in each of the third and fifth frames and added a two-run double in the sixth. Betts has followed up last season's career-best 35 homers with 25 long balls through just 85 games on the campaign so far. He ranks third in the National League in that area, trailing only Matt Olson and Pete Alonso.