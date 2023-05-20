Betts went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 5-0 win over the Cardinals.

Betts gave the Dodgers some breathing room when he took Chris Stratton deep in the eighth inning. Over his last 12 games, Betts has racked up 11 hits, 1- of which have gone for extra bases. He has five of his 10 homers this year in that span. The 30-year-old is up to a .251/.360/.521 slash line with 28 RBI, 31 runs scored, a stolen base, 13 doubles and a triple through 44 contests.