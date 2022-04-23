Betts went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs, two walks, a stolen base and an additional run in a 6-1 win against San Diego on Friday.

Betts led the charge for Los Angeles on Friday, walking and stealing second in the third inning, smashing a solo shot in the fifth, walking and scoring in the seventh and homering again in the ninth. The former MVP's four times on base doubles his previous high on the season as Betts looks to build on the exceptional performance to improve a disappointing .208/.333/.375 slash line.